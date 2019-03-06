SWISS watch brand Longines recently launched its new HydroConquest collection during a special event held in Singapore that introduced the iconic sports line’s newest models, which feature a coloured ceramic insert on the bezel.

The event, which was attended by Longines Ambassador of Elegance Aaron Kwok, took place on the rooftop of The Fullerton Bay Hotel: a magnificent setting that perfectly accentuated the HydroConquest’s aquatic spirit.

Drawing its inspiration from the fascinating world of water sports, the HydroConquest collection combines technical excellence and traditional elegance, both distinguishing hallmarks of Longines.

A coloured ceramic insert has been added to the bezel of the new HydroConquest models. This highly technical and scratch-resistant material enhances the sporty, modern character of the watches. The HydroConquest collection is inspired by the unique requirements of scuba diving and features water-resistance up to 300 metres, a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown and case back, crown protection and a double security folding clasp with integrated diving extension.

“The demand for sports watches, and especially for diving style watches, has increased significantly these past few years,” explains Walter von Känel, President of Longines. “We are delighted to introduce our new HydroConquest models with ceramic, as these watches will appeal to dynamic individuals looking

for distinctive, contemporary timepieces.”

After making an appearance at the opening of the new Longines Boutique in Marina Bay Sands, Longines Ambassador of Elegance Aaron Kwok attended the HydroConquest event with Longines International PR, Heritage and Digital Manager Stephanie Iachat, Longines Head of Product Development Xavier Ligero and Longines Singapore Brand Manager Jas Guo.

Besides the current collection with an aluminum insert on the bezel, the new HydroConquest models’ ceramic insert is available in several colours to adorn the wrists of all water sports enthusiasts. These models come in blue, black or grey, with a dial that matches the bezel’s ceramic insert and rubber strap, while the metal version combines polished and brushed steel for a truly impressive finish. Available in two sizes (41mm and 43mm), these HydroConquest timepieces offer the choice of three hands and a calendar or a chronograph.

Longines has been based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance.

Longines has generations of experience as the official timekeeper at world championships and as a partner of international sports federations. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd, the world’s leading manufacturer of horological products.