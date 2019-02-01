Bag some style

Leading international brand of travel, business and lifestyle accessories, TUMI joins the celebration of the year of the pig with a 2019 Chinese New Year collection - a new, limited-edition women’s Voyageur bags that is exclusively available in the APAC region.

The collection in a mixed black and red colourway balances forms with functions and is purposefully built to deliver lightweight and practical designs that also never compromise on style.

Voyageur highlights its vibrant pops of red against the classic black silhouettes and gold hardware, and other details like the festive red zipper as well as a custom monogramming tag that features a refined illustration the zodiac sign.

Unlike the typical nylon construction that Voyageur is known for, this time, the bags got a complete revamp with the use of subtle palm tree pattern jacquard fabric to add luxurious touch and unique visual depths and texture.