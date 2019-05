MAKEUP artist and beautyblender founder Rea Ann Silva has always approached her film and television jobs with a simple motto: pre-touch so you don’t have to re-touch. That’s the inspiration behind Beauty Blender’s latest innovation: Pre-Touch Primers.

Sure, primers help makeup application last longer but this trio of fixers (The Leveler™ - Pore Minimizing Primer, Opal Essence™ - Serum Primer and Selfie Shield™ - Broad Spectrum SPF 38, Dry Oil Primer) act as multitaskers for your complexion. Balance your base while offering tons of benefits.