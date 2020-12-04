Beauty as good as gold

NOTHING screams luxury more than gold-infused skincare. Known for its highly effective anti-ageing and anti-inflammation properties, gold extract is one of the most coveted beauty ingredients in the industry.

Bernard Cassiere Paris is proud to offer two new gold-based products and a luxurious facial treatment as a limited edition treat during this festive season.

The Gold & Argan Precious Set consists of a cream and a multi-usage elixir formulated with 24 carat gold extracts, argan oil, amber oil and other actives.

The gold extract not only carries ingredients into the skin but also has great anti-ageing properties that helps in stimulating collagen that re-textures and repairs the skin, giving it a renewed glowing complexion.

Gold extract is reported to have anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal healing treatment for those with sun-damaged, hyperpigmentation, acne or sensitive skin.

The Precious Moisturising Cream is a fortifying and revitalising moisturiser formulated with 95% naturally-derived ingredients, powered with 24-carats Gold Extract and Morocco Organic Argan Oil.

This soft and luxurious cream contains shiny emulsion that melts into the skin, leaving skin nourished, and well hydrated with a youthful glow.

Multi-Purpose Precious Elixir is a multi-purpose, fast-absorbing beauty oil infused with 24-carats Gold Extract and made with Morocco Organic Argan Oil that is enriched with anti-oxidants and anti-ageing properties to help glamourise and nourish the face, body and hair.

Used specifically to regenerate, repair, and replenish the cells, giving skin a smoother and healthier glow.