WITH the aim of empowering local women to ‘Ask for More!’, and entering Malaysia Book of Records for the most glasses of ampoules used in a charity event, BABOR Malaysia will be hosting a public fundraiser titled “Beauty for a Cause” at Lot 10, Kuala Lumpur on July 27, with Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation.

With a minimum donation of RM50, members of the public will be able to take part in the record-setting event and receive a BABOR Ampoule Speed Facial experience worth RM68. The first 100 early birds on the event day itself will also receive an additional BABOR ampoule worth RM50 each.

As the main organiser of the fundraiser and the exclusive distributor of BABOR brand in Malaysia, Luxor Beauty World Sdn Bhd is committing a minimum donation of RM20,000 to the Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation, along with net proceeds from the charity drive.

“One of BABOR’s distinguishing features is that women account for 62% of our workforce and 50% of executive positions. Confident and determined women are at the very crux of BABOR and we implore Malaysian women to join us this month and support beauty with a good purpose,” stated Jeffrey Wong, General Manager of Luxor Beauty World Sdn Bhd.

“As echoed in our latest slogan ‘Ask for More!’, we are fully committed to boosting Malaysian women’s self-confidence and individuality. We encourage women in Malaysia to be more ambitious, more determined, more demanding and bolder in their everyday lives, but also in terms of their skincare,” he added.

In her welcome address, Patron of Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation Puan Sri Maniseh Adam said, “Having great partners like BABOR Malaysia and Lot 10 has enabled us all to work towards a single goal. We share the same objective of educating and empowering women to prioritise selfcare – starting skin deep with beauty, all the way to making time for regular breast screenings.”

Visit www.babor. com.my for more information.