WHAT makes a man – style, confidence, ambition, compassion or his family?

Global icon and some say the world best-groomed man David Beckham represents all this and more. Naturally, it’s no surprise that the average man-on-the-street aspires towards Beckham’s achievements and what he stands for.

Developed by luxury perfumer Coty International and David Beckham, David Beckham Fragrances makes its debut in Malaysia with four distinct scents to match the various aspects of David Beckham’s personality - whether he’s spending quality time with his family, hanging out with his mates, building his multi-billion dollar empire or being a football star.

The range consists of: Instinct, Homme, Respect and Classic.

David Beckham Fragrances are designed to inspire every man to live his dreams and ambitions with confidence every single day - transforming him into a more confident, better version of himself. The campaign theme Suit Up was designed to encourage all Malaysian men to look within themselves to find a way to elevate themselves whether it’s through their career, style, relationships or sports.

“The measure of a man is not what he’s born with, but what he makes of himself! No matter who we are or what we are doing, we can take all steps to speak well, dress appropriately, and spend a little more time to elevate our appearance and confidence.

“This is why we have coined theme Suit Up with David Beckham to launch this exclusive line of fragrances here in Malaysia. We want every Malaysian man to realise his inherent potential with David Beckham fragrances and encourage them to ‘Suit Up’ for every moment and occasion in their lives,” said Jonathan Fu, Senior Marketing Manager, Southeast Asia & Distributor Market of Coty International.

Inspiring Malaysian men to Suit Up with confidence every day are:

Azwan Kombos - Family Man and actor who uses David Beckham Instinct. Azwan embodies the smooth style and masculinity of a modern man who is busy building his career, but still extremely committed and a devoted father to his beautiful daughter, and husband to actress wife, Ezzaty Abdullah.

Ryzal Jaafar - Best mate, trend-setter and actor chooses David Beckham Homme because it reflects his unique sense of style and personality. Ryzal, known for his eccentric fashion sense, always makes a statement when he steps out. He has an immense connection with his fans who love his contemporary looks - a true testament to the fact that every man can own and have his own personal style.

Ikmal Amry - Avid footballer, model and actor is inspired by David Beckham Respect because the fragrance is something that he can relate to. Whether he is scoring goals on the field with his football club or trying to break into the local entertainment industry, respect is a value that is cherished by everyone.

Faeez Fadhililah - Entrepreneur, CEO and travel junkie is no stranger to the public eye. Listed in 2016 as one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Faeez inspires young professionals all over the region with his business acumen and his boyish charm. His brand new essential accessory is David Beckham Classic which helps him create an enduring style with his own personal twist.