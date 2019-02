Betsey Johnson is the latest fashion designer to jump on the beauty bandwagon.

The eccentric US creative has teamed up with FragranceNet to launch a debut eight-piece cosmetics range, as reported by Hello Giggles.

The line, which is dubbed ‘Cosmetics by Betsey Johnson’, features a ‘Blend It Babe’ 24-pan eyeshadow palette, a trio of ‘Sparkle On Down’ lip glosses, a ‘Lush Lash’ mascara, a ‘Sparkle Hard’ highlighter powder, a trio of ‘Lip Love’ liquid lip colours, and a duo of ‘Sparkle Plenty’ highlighting sticks. False lashes and a set of makeup brushes complete the series, which comes presented in bold, cartoon-esque packaging in the designer’s signature aesthetic.

In branching out into cosmetics, Johnson is tapping into an industry-wide trend.

Earlier this month, sportswear giant Puma revealed the imminent release of a make-up collection in partnership with Maybelline, while last December saw the Spanish fast fashion retailer Zara get in on the act with its first-ever lipstick collection.

High street stalwart Topshop brought back its beauty series last autumn with a new and improved collection for eyes, lips and face, while Urban Outfitters also jumped on the bandwagon this summer with ‘Ohii,‘ a series spanning skincare, bodycare and colour cosmetics. - AFP Relaxnews