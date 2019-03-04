Beyond the superficial

FASHION has a reputation of being frivolous, illusive and shielded by the privileged of a cold-hearted industry; a self-indulgent domain played among the elites to prove ranks, or at least what it is perceived from the surface, but should never be defined by the idea otherwise.

This five-part series attempts to reinforce the public images of fashion in a positive and progressive light, while ensuring the industry is invigorated by ambitious new independent creatives of all disciplines on all levels that make up the tapestry of Malaysia’s fashion fickle landscape.

It’s time to understand the challenges faced by new emerging brands on top of the growing influx of fresh graduates descending into the industry parlance. First, they have to go through different channels to gain a foothold in joining a much larger conversation.

But given the increasing pressure with skills and talent demanded by the fashion industry, perhaps young fashion’s biggest hurdle is getting recognised in the dog eat dog world; where undisputed industry titans sitting heavily on the frontier are arbiters of contemporary taste.

Established fashion designers with authoritative voice play a crucial role in nurturing the growth of new blood when they seek out coveted internships and apprenticeships to hone their crafts under the tutelage of a pioneer.

One of Malaysia’s fledgeling fashion labels, Phyn Studio led by Phynix Tan understood the significant values of acquiring an internship; almost as a prerequisite to breaking into the competitive industry was more than mere network exposures and trade experiences.

Phynix served under the artistic mind of home-grown fashion designer Moto Guo and his namesake label, recognised Moto Guo’s bold moves and upheavals who lead rather than follow; a rule breaker one might say, disrupting prevailing traditions of today while challenging boundaries of tomorrow.

“His subversive creativity knows no limit. I realised the resemblance in both of us and his aspirations that inspire me. I’m intrigued by how he runs his brand, everything from the source of inspirations and business acumens right down to the back end jobs,” Phynix explained on his decision and how he revered Moto Guo as his mentor.

Often times fashion graduates think that they would be allowed the relative task of designing. “It’s practically impossible that an intern would be given such a role, but rather to work in the production team, which, isn’t necessarily bad because anyone can pitch ideas but not everyone can sew,” he added.

Three months later, Phynix departed Moto Guo and later participated in AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search (AARRDS) 2017 – an established fashion fund for young fashion talents to find continuous success in the business of fashion.

Phynix competed against 19 other designers from 10 ASEAN countries to showcase their creations before a group of the fashion industry’s credible professionals whose stewardship are to catapult them into a higher echelon.

“Even with the existing fashion awards provided by the local fashion industry, you think you would be able to get recognition and exposure, yet for some reason, I don’t think people pay as much attention or care much about where these young designers go from there.

“Though perhaps with certain platforms one would truly be recognised and accepted by the general fashion consensus. But, I think the local fashion industry is losing sight and needs to reevaluate the fashion climate that is getting more vulnerable and blurred.

“Looking at the current state of AARRDS expanding its search beyond the Malaysian shores into Southeast Asia, I can’t help but wonder if the opportunity will still be as viable when the other countries are participating.”

In other words, it may seem like the standard is getting higher but at the same time it diminishes the visibility and suppresses the presence of local emerging designers.

The issue might raise a bigger question of whether there is a set of goals for the future of fashion in Malaysia. And while the future remains uncertain, where are we exactly heading in the midst of a challenging landscape?

SPRING/SUMMER 2019

Phynix has taken the great opportunity to introduce the story of a new brand to the world. Through exploring the individual preferences, combined with the inspiration of the moment, he launched a label that is so close to life - Phyn Studio.

And much like its design philosophy, the Spring/Summer 2019 collection - “The Story of A New Name” strikes a balance between the edge of masculinity and femininity in a multitude of colour schemes that also reveals the hidden details in the utilitarian pieces.

Phynix also responded to the message of how Generation-Z pleads for their “ideal” life; are perceived as a bunch of misfits and delinquents unable to pull through hardships, unwilling to act upon orders from superiors in the public workforce.

He translated the idea into abstract patterns from textile found on most western cowboy shirts. “The structure of plaid is simple, just like the relationship between lines and lines,” he explained.

The unusual cutting, form-fitting and the ingenuity of the finishing highlight the understanding of the most primitive process of clothes making, while each design innovates or subverts the original essence.

Essentially, the collection revolves around Phynix’s experience of his treasured time while working with Moto Guo; an open letter and a tribute to his mentor, but most importantly a declaration of independence to paving his own path.

“I’m not sure what are his (Moto Guo) thoughts of me after leaving the brand, after all, we’re all in the same industry.

“Sometimes I do question myself what do [they] think of us.”

Part of the collection includes a scarf. In reflection, the scarf represents the symbolic lessons he holds dear to his heart, and carry it along on the embarkation of future expected journeys. The fabric was in fact given by Moto Guo, making storytelling even more compelling as it resonates with our life experiences.