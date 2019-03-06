Big lashes

BILLIONS of mascaras are sold every year at counters and department stores around the world.

This must-have product still attracts beauty lovers in their droves. This single tool dresses the lashes, opens up the eyes and brightens the gaze.

It might be the simplest make-up step, but it makes all the difference.

Following the lengthening and curling Phyto-Mascara Ultra-Stretch, the thickening and strengthening Mascara So Intense, and the curling Mascara So Curl, Sisley’s Laboratories have now created So Volume.

The So Volume mascara seamlessly combines volumising, coating and curling ingredients with a maxi brush to give long, thick and curled lashes.

Its comprehensive make-up formula incorporates lash care to give beautiful, dense and revitalised lashes that become stronger and more beautiful day after day.

Available in three shades: Deep black, deep blue and deep brown.