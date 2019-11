JOYFUL living meets contemporary minimalism in Finnish design house Marimekko’s second collaborative Limited Edition Collection with Japanese cult apparel brand Uniqlo.

Amid the dark and gloomy winter season when days are shorter and the sun sets earlier, Marimekko is here to colour the cold, making every day brighter than the last with Uniqlo LifeWear.

Its mission is to empower people to be happy as they are, and to bring joy to everyday life through its unparalleled bold prints and colours that have established the brand’s strong and unique identity since its founding in 1951.

Uniqlo LifeWear’s modern elegance blends harmoniously with Marimekko’s striking designs. Their joint aesthetic presents thoughtful and modern details in this collection, as the two brands celebrate Finnish winter traditions, and, for the first time, augment women’s wardrobe staples with garments for girls and babies.

Marimekko president and CEO Tinna Alahuhta-Kasko commented: “Following the positive reception of our first Limited Edition collaboration collection with Uniqlo in Spring 2018, we are thrilled to collaborate with Uniqlo again for Autumn/Winter 2019.

“The new Limited Edition Collection features Marimekko’s bold prints and colours in winterly wardrobe essentials made for all. We believe that together with Uniqlo, we have been able to create something truly special for our customers and can’t wait to see this new line bring joy to people’s daily lives around the world.”

The collection includes several new women’s items designed specially to express eight of Marimekko’s most recognisable prints, such as Siirtolapuutarha (city garden), Kivet (stones), Palloset (balls), Pergola, Seireeni (siren), Rasymatto (rag rug), Nonparelli (hundreds and thousands) and Tasaralta (even stripe).

These playful prints are featured on the Ultra Light Down Cocoon Coat, Wool Cashmere Hoodie and shirt dresses and jumpsuits, with additional cozy knit accessories like gloves, hats, leggings and HeatTech socks.

There’s something for just about everyone, with all-inclusive sizes from XXS to 3XL. New items are introduced for girls and babies for the perfect pairing coordination.

The Uniqlo x Marimekko Limited Edition Collection is available now at all Uniqlo stores nationwide, and online through Uniqlo.com/my.