/skin regimen/, the Modern Plant Chemistry skincare brand for urbanites is developed by the Davines Group, to slow down lifestyle ageing. /skin regimen/ products are clinically proven to reduce the effects of stress and lifestyle ageing, such as dehydration, dullness, imperfections, fine lines and wrinkles. The armour of products work at the cellular level, creating and maintaining the optimal conditions for a healthier and youthful skin, while also empowering the overall mind-body stress-response.

/skin regimen/ celebrates the uniqueness of our skin by empowering it through functional and effective skincare solutions. The /skin regimen/ Boosters are an arsenal of skincare products that let you target specific skin concern. Just like adding lemon zest to your water or a double shot to your latte, the boosters are applied before your favourite cream, serum or foundation for that double and targeted action to achieve skin health.

/skin regimen/ is introducing the 1.0 tea tree booster as the new addition to the existing collection of four other /skin regimen/ boosters.

The /skin regimen/ 1.0 tea tree booster targets imperfections such as enlarged pores, and pimples. The booster works to improve their appearance for a smoother, cleaner and more even complexion.

The /skin regimen/ arsenal of boosters also includes 1.85 HA booster for hydrated skin, 10.0 tulsi booster for vitalised and radiant skin, 15.0 vit C booster for brightened skin and 1.5 retinol booster for improving skin firmness.

The boosters are priced at RM488 each and available at /skin regimen/ Malaysia Kiosk located at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Lot FK5B, First Floor Hightstreet (opposite G2000).