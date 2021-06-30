Both sides of the street

WHAT happens when brilliant minds of the creative world come together? They dream up mini-collections that uphold the unique aesthetics of their own brands in a singular new vision. Here are some of the most exciting new collaborations among the streetwear brands in Malaysia to keep you up to speed.

Against Lab X Cloakwork.

1. Against Lab X Cloakwork Following Against Lab’s previous collaboration with renowned graffiti artist and illustrator Cloakwork, the two creative minds once again join hands for another capsule collection titled Business as Usual. Based on Against Lab’s guiding principle of challenging the audience’s perspective of ‘streetwear’, the collection sets out to highlight the essence of ‘Real People doing Real Work’. It features artworks that focus on unsung heroes around us doing the work that keeps the gears of society moving. This time the collection pivots away slightly from the usual apparel range by introducing collectable products such as a basketball and a rug, in addition to graphic T-shirts and shorts.

FTMD. X Reebok.

2. FTMD. X Reebok YouTuber and founder of the brand FTMD (short for Futuremade Studio), Tunway was given the rare opportunity to put a spin on the quintessential Reebok Instapump Fury. The collaboration titled Unknown Territory draws inspiration from the great outdoors and appropriately named its two ranges Dusk and Dawn, which come in shades of blue, and sand and citron respectively. Its utilitarian aesthetic is set apart by the trail sole ((added to the classic design)) to provide additional grip. Hexalite technology cushions impact and absorbs shock, making it suitable for all sorts of terrain. Additionally, each pair comes with a strap for you to buckle your Instapump Furies to your bag or tent

Crossover X Challenger.

3. Crossover X Challenger Local sneaker and lifestyle retail store Crossover is a name particularly known among Malaysian streetwear fanatics since its founding in 2005. The brand that believes in individualism has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with the Japanese streetwear player Challenger. Saturo Taguchi created a souvenir jacket-inspired graphic that merges the identities of his brand Challenger and Crossover into one. He illustrated the symbolic eagle and snake to represent the partnership and core principles of both brands. The collection titled The Revival features a hoodie, two T-shirts, a long-sleeve T-shirt and a limited-edition poster signed by Taguchi.

Be@rbrick x Nerdunit x Bardox.