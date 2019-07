THE first jeweler to have opened its doors in Paris’s legendary Place Vendôme back in 1893, Boucheron undertook extensive renovations to its flagship store there starting in 2017. Now, a few months after its reopening, the house has officialized its return to the site with a collection honoring its Parisian roots.

The designs mingle fantasy and reality via history, savoir-faire, and innovation.

While Boucheron’s animal motifs and iconic Parisian locations are major parts of this collection, as is often the case in the house’s designs, this season’s collection more than ever ties the celebrated jeweler to the history of Paris and that of the place Vendôme.

The signature style and heritage of the house remain fully in place, but they now combine with a desire for innovation.

A new perspective of Paris

In its fine jewelry collection entitled “Paris, vu du 26” (”Paris, seen from 26”), Boucheron subtly celebrates the capital’s architecture.

The acanthus-covered columns found on numerous Parisian buildings are referenced by tasseled beading, the sculpted horses of the Opéra Garnier’s roof are shaped into a ring and bracelet in rock crystal, yellow gold, and diamond baguettes, and the Grand Palais is depicted as seen from above, its dome sheltering luxurious vegetation, in a long necklace and drop earrings made of blown glass, emerald beads, titanium, white gold, and diamonds.

Boucheron’s iconic “question mark” necklace is now covered in acanthus leaves in homage to the house’s favored themes — Parisian architecture and nature — set in diamonds and white gold.

Number 26, Place Vendôme

Inseparable from Boucheron’s identity, Place Vendôme is also at the center of the collection. Its cobblestones are brought into an imposing necklace recreating their changing shades in round and baguette diamonds and unpolished crystals.

Similarly, the Place Vendôme’s octogonal shape is found in a duo of rings with 31.03 and 32.50 carat yellow beryls bordered by onyx and diamonds.

For the first time, Boucheron has designed its own gemstone: a three-dimensional marquetry of onyx, rock crystal, and white agate.

This daring creation crowns a ring and long necklace. This fine jewelry collection brings together many exceptional pieces, from a creation inspired by the moldings found in the house’s engagement salon, to the feline rings referencing Wladimir, the cat of the Boucheron house, and the asymmetrical earrings presenting a whimsical parrot. — AFP Relaxnews