Brighten your face

DR.JART+ V7 Pink Toning is an all-in-one vitamin tone-up cream that benefits your skin in two ways; the texture in a natural pink colour that refreshes your skin; the anti-oxidant care that helps you solve the fundamental causes of the dull complexion.

Along with the renewal line, Dr.Jart+ introduces this new product that adopts its Rosy Light. Its natural pink colour derived from Calamine not only offers a simple toning-up effect for dull looking skin but also adds vitality to make it look more naturally refreshed.

Also, it has been tested for its vitalising and toning-up functions as well as for the anti-wrinkle efficacy. It even helps you with the anti-oxidant care, making your skin healthy and vibrant from deep inside.

Moreover, it is so rich with moisture that it keeps your skin moisturised for a long time just like a moisturising cream does.