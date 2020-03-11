DESIGNED in London, and inspired by the countryside, fashion designer Jonathan Anderson’s intrinsic sense of style for British classics continues to thrive as he interprets iconic and essential garments in his own idiosyncratic style.

The designer collaborates with global apparel retailer Uniqlo for a Spring/Summer 2020 collection appropriately themed ‘British Country Style’, presenting menswear, womenswear, and for the first time, kidswear, for summer days ahead.

The collection reflective of both powerhouses is quintessential British heritage meets Uniqlo LifeWear, in the most perfect exemplary style possible.

It combines the functionality and thoughtful details of LifeWear with Anderson’s playful take on reworked, traditional British patterns and motifs such as gingham checks, patchwork and stripes adapted to distinctly contemporary effect.

Bold and clean prints are perennial spring/summer classics, hence a medley of manmade and natural fabrics is keenly applied across the collection to meet the demands of everyday life for summer days ahead.

The traditionally inspired collection includes numerous new items in JW Anderson’s signature bold hues.

Men’s pocketable parkas are updated with anorak styling for a genderless look, and shirts are presented in different textiles –seersucker, chambray, linen and jersey.

For women, the line features feminine patchwork dresses, skirts and blouses which are available in various silhouettes – tiered, flared and pleated.

The long-awaited kids’ range has finally arrived to complete the ultimate twinning fashion moment, family-style, where designs and details are translated from the adult to miniature sizes.

There are linen blouses inspired by vintage sailing apparel, and regular fit shirts with stitched panels. In the accessories section, there are striped socks and casual sandals, and the classic gingham pattern has been enlarged on its reversible tote bags and backpack.

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2020 collection will be available on March 27 exclusively in Uniqlo Fahrenheit88, and online through uniqlo.com/my.