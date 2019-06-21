  1. The Sun Daily
BT21 for UT!

21 Jun 2019 / 09:56 H.
UNIQLO will roll out a special line of BT21 items in its UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) range at Uniqlo stores and through Uniqlo.com
from today onwards.

BT21 is the first project that Line Friends presented through Friends Creators, which is loved by the millennial generation worldwide. The characters are sure to attract millennials.

UT transforms T-shirts into canvases of art expressing the individuality and tastes of wearers.

Offering something for everyone, the range continues to evolve as part of the LifeWear commitment to quality and comfort.

