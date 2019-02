ARMED with a Canon 5D Mark II camera, while switching between a variety of different lenses, wedding photographer Kogulanath Ayappan – who runs his own digital photography company called Kogulan Creation – freezes in time those romantic yet sacred moments shared between a couple as they join together in holy matrimony.

He has established himself as a photographer capable of handling both candid and classically-staged shots from either the traditional or photojournalistic approach, using his skilful eye to seek out and capture precious memories and let true love speak for itself.

According to him: “In a wedding, every moment is special, and they are never the same.”

How long have you been shooting weddings?

“I’ve been doing photography for over 11 years now, and it has not only been for weddings but for various occasions including modelling, portrait and landscape photography, just to name a few.

“As for wedding photography, I still remember my very first wedding [involving] a couple in 2008 in Batu Caves. It was a scenic wedding with the limestone cave, 272 steps, and the huge statue of Lord Murugan in the background.

“I was using a DSLR camera Nikon D40 back then, and was working alongside my father. It was quite an experience to capture the [important] moments and wedding rituals, [and] candid photos at the right [times]. Although I’ve shot many weddings over the years, the first experience is always the most cherished one.”

What does it mean to be a wedding photographer, particularly for the Indian community?

“A wedding is a significant moment between two people, and to be a part of the celebration is in itself meaningful, what more if one is tasked to capture those moments and store them to be viewed and remembered for a lifetime.

“It is not just a job ... [there is] a deep [sense of] satisfaction to be able to do it, and to do it well, especially when you see the couple smiling and recalling those vivid moments when going through the album or photos taken.

“Weddings for the Indian community can be very different due to cultural and religious elements and rituals. Being an ethnic Indian, I understand [their] significance well, so taking photographs for such occasions is easier for me as I know what to focus on. In fact, I’ve helped to even coordinate and guide the hosts and families [during] some of the ceremonies.

“[I do] wedding photography not only for the Indian community but [other] communities as well, and I am hoping to do wedding photography in East Malaysia soon.”

How would you describe your style?

“I’m neither fussy nor rigid in my style, I’d rather be flexible and easy, to work around what one wishes. When you’re passionate about something, it gives life to you and what you do.

“Every photographer will have their own style and identity in their work. Mine is done with lots of love, desire and emotions in it, and that is my style. I believe these are the reasons I’m still doing photography and my customers still trust my work – it is the most important affirmation for me.”