Celebrating the art of Fortnite

Japanese global apparel retailer, Uniqlo, recently launched the Fortnite UT collaboration collection at stores in Malaysia and at uniqlo.com.

These graphic T-shirts and sweats celebrate the art of Fornite and what has become a worldwide sensation since Epic Games released it in 2017.

The popularity of Fortnite has grown beyond online battles to players showing their passion outside the game in a number of ways.

Featuring popular in-game outfits and items, most notably the iconic Loot Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, and Slurp Juice, the 13-piece line comprises T-shirts in eight designs, each priced at RM59.90, and sweats in five designs, at RM129.90 each.

The Fortnite UT collection is available in selected stores, as well as for purchase online through the Uniqlo Malaysia website.