Coach reopens its Suria KLCC store

COACH recently celebrated the reopening of its store at Suria KLCC with a special event which showcased the newly renovated store designed by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in partnership with William Sofield, designer and president of Studio Sofield.

Featuring the brand’s distinctive modern luxury concept, the store environment is warm and inviting, with leather and natural wood finishes that reflect the sophisticated yet playful refinement of New York – the city Coach has always called home.

Guests enjoyed signature cocktails and New York inspired bites while experiencing demonstrations of the brand’s Coach Create service at the store’s new craftsmanship bar. Following the store event, guests enjoyed an intimate after party at Marini’s



On 57 featuring exclusive performances from Anggun, Yung Raja, Aliff, Sona One, Joe Flizzow and music by DJ Blink and DJ HypeEmBeats.

Also present were international stars Dizzy Dizzo, Lawrence Wong and Nur Fazura, Coach Asia President Giorgio Sarne, Tapestry Southeast Asia and Oceania General Manager Emmanuel Ruelland, Suria KLCC Chief Operating Officer Francis Tan, Maggy Wang, who served as emcee for the evening, Fattah Amin, Siti Saleha, Sharifah Sakinah, Zahirah McWilson, Aiman Hakim, Alvin Chong, Danny Boy and Uriah See.