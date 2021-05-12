$!Coach springs into embroidery

THE past, present and future designs are mixed in Coach Spring 2021 collection, as revealed through a virtual presentation in September 2020 in collaboration with German fashion photographer Juergen Teller.

Titled Coach Forever, the collection that was created in unprecedented times is “a reflection on what matters most right now and a statement about responsibility, renewal and reduction.”

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers’ vision of practical optimism has served as the inspiration for the collection. Pieces within the collection are crafted to last – as they are worn, cared for, personalised and passed down.

Vevers shared: “With Coach Forever, I wanted to find new ways of doing things. It was important to me to challenge how we create our collections, and consider their impact on our communities and the planet. I’m excited to keep exploring that through designing and learning, and to have brought this to life with Juergen and our Coach Family.”

Staying In line with the American luxury brand’s commitment to a more environmentally responsible approach to fashion, the bags are crafted from vegetable-tanned, naturally-dyed leather, while the accessories and ready-to-wear pieces are crafted with upcycled remnants, and personalised with embellishments and embroidery.

To celebrate the Spring 2021 collection this season, Coach recently collaborated with Malaysian model and embroidery artist Sheena Liam to create five exclusive designs including the Coach Ergo and Swinger bags from the Spring collection.

The customisation was recently available exclusively at Coach stores in Pavilion Elite Kuala Lumpur and Gurney Plaza Penang, whereby Liam’s embroidery arts could be added as a finishing touch.