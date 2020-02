COS’ contemporary classics continue to reinvent themselves with technicality and innovation framed by minimalist raw-edge techniques in the label’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

The collection, which local media were given a chance to preview in January, explores two prominent concepts bound by interdisciplinary utilitarian practicality and deconstructed architectural references.

COS has also been consciously progressing its fabrics towards a more responsible and ethical practice.

Its unequivocal commitment includes working collaboratively with the Better Cotton Initiative to source organic, recycled and repurposed cotton, which can be seen throughout the collection, particularly through the brand’s many innovations with vegetable-dyed fabric and recycled sterling silver earrings.

The season presents modernist garments with a predominantly earthy colour palette reflective of geometric surfaces and raw landscapes inspiration; natural ecru, soft neutrals and industrial shades of grey, contrasted with electric cyan, bold red, mustard yellow and hues of indigo blue.

With new inspiration comes new silhouettes, more so when discreet functionality is epitomised, offering a fresh take on this season’s reinvented classics. As seen on the double layering and hidden pockets that are tucked away from plain sight, so is a trench and cotton poplin shirt with hidden placket detailing.

In womenswear, slim fits are juxtaposed with relaxed styles to create oversized proportions. Classic three-piece tailoring is reinvented in the form of a sleeveless blazer and a cotton poplin dress is deconstructed yet tailored.

Hems are reworked from low to high for a modernised fit, while offset necklines work to reimagine timeless pieces.

For menswear, new masculinity is reimagined through the lens of femininity, achieving a modular and playful silhouette with draping that adds a multi-functional element to tailorings, such as the double-breasted blazer and shirt. Elsewhere, tailored styles sit alongside elevated denim offerings, coated to create a textured transitional assortment for the season.

COS Spring/Summer 2020 collection is available in-store at Pavilion Elite, The Gardens Mall and Suria KLCC.