THE Body Shop recently organised an event to launch its latest fragrance range called Scents of Life that consists of five different scents in the format of Perfume Oil, Eau De Toilette and Body Mist. There are 15 types of scents in just one range! This new fragrance launch is unique as it allows customers to mix and match the scents to create their own preferred scent.

Held at GMBB in Jalan Robertson, the launch was attended by members of the media and influencers who experienced the latest Scents of Life range. Special guest, Roger Schmid who is the Group Advisor on Innovation shared his experience about the fragrance industry and how Scents of Life was created. Roger also shared the techniques of layering the fragrances to have a unique blend that reflects your creation.

Present at the launch was Datin Mina Cheah-Foong, Managing Director of The Body Shop Malaysia who said, “Fragrance can be personal as each individual have their own preference on the scent notes that they like.

“The Body Shop launched the new Scents of Life which will allow customers to play, engage and experience different type of scents. This will allow our customers let their creativity go wild while they shop at The Body Shop.”