EVERY hair problem from hair loss, thinning, to split ends and dandruff stems from the scalp, while others may be due to stress, ageing, pregnancy, hormones, heredity or eating habits.

Then there are also different types of scalp conditions – dry, oily and sensitive. Indeed, the world of hair care is complex and hard to comprehend.

But worry no more because South Korea’s No. 1 herbal hair care brand for total scalp and hair care Ryo has finally been launched exclusively at all Watsons stores nationwide.

Known for its medicinal herbal ingredients, Ryo has been number one in the herbal shampoo category for nine consecutive years.

At Ryo, one must first treat the scalp before addressing any hair issues.

Therefore, Ryo’s product efficacy remains focused on nurturing the scalp back to its best possible condition, and in time, will restore the hair vitality.

Ryo is available in four variants: for Hair Loss Care, the core ingredient uses ginseng while Damage Hair and Dandruff Relief hair care lines utilise Jeju Camellia flowers, and Scalp Deep Cleansing uses mint.