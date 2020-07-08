Dare to be the new star

THE FACE SHOP, a leading Korean beauty brand, has kicked off the #EcoBeautySquadMY Campaign, a nationwide search for a young personality who embodies the brand’s ethos of real, natural beauty.

Calling for applicants to express what it means to be bold, the campaign encourages everyone to Dare to Be, whether this means feeling free in one’s own skin, or being confident about one’s best features. With no prior experience required, it’s an opportunity for aspiring talents to vie for an exciting experience.

LG Household & Healthcare Sdn Bhd (which manages The Face Shop in Malaysia) business director Steven Jeong said: “We are advocates for inner and outer beauty that comes from treating our skin and our planet with respect.

“At The Face Shop, our products are designed to care for various skin types and needs using natural, plant-based ingredients that are proven to be both gentle and effective.

“With this nationwide search in both Malaysia and Singapore, we seek up-and-coming talents who share our philosophy and relate to the clean, simple and natural approach espoused by The Face Shop and we hope to build them up to become the next big social media star.”

Applicants are called upon to let their natural beauty shine, demonstrating their inner strength and desire to be bold trendsetters.

The #EcoBeautySquad Malaysian winner will receive a comprehensive Grand Prize package including a 12-month contract with The Face Shop, 12-month supply of the The Face Shop’s Nature Smart range of products, and other prizes worth up to RM20,000.

Applicants will go through several rounds of virtual elimination. In the initial stage, 100 participants will be shortlisted to attend Malaysia’s first ever series of virtual workshops, beginning with an introductory course, followed by three thematic sessions.

At the end of the workshops, 10 finalists will be selected to participate in a full-day finale event that will end with the announcement of the Grand Prize winner.

Visit www.thefaceshop.com.my for more information.