CASUAL dress codes are being turned inside out, quite literally, at Nerdunit Autumn/Winter 2019 collection Deconstruct.

Spearheaded by creative director Ronald Chew, the rebellious garb he presents continues to disrupt the local streetwear scene with bold and subversive silhouettes.

This season, Chew is influenced by philosopher Jacques Derrida’s concept of deconstruction. His discovery shows the unmediated relationship between the undeveloped, the developing, and the developed work.

The collection explores the very fundamental idea of fashion design, by breaking down its technicalities and skills – pattern-making and garment construction – to create deconstructed clothing.

Elements such as care instruction labels are inverted and displayed externally on the shirts, as well as graphic designs of sample orders, crop marks and blueprints that invoke an essence of rawness – as if the entire collection is still a work-in-progress.

Unlike previous collections, Deconstruct combines one outerwear with another to fuse separate designs, characterised by an amalgamation of different textiles including bombers, fleece, denim and dual-toned jackets.

Nerdunit’s signature hoodies are given a loose cut and adorned with various interpretations of the brand’s trademark signage and emblem.

The Autumn/Winter 2019 collection also celebrates Nerdunit’s debut collaboration with Be@rbrick, a highly-coveted collectible toy produced by renowned Japanese toy company Medicom Toys Incorporated.

The collaboration marks itself as the first of its kind in Malaysia, placing Nerdunit among international streetwear heavyweights such as Supreme, Bape and KITH.

Upon closer look, the limited-edition Nerdunit x Be@rbrick figurine clad in signature Nerdunit gear and insignia is painted in silver and black over a glossy finish.

Standing at 70mm high, the figurine portrays Nerdunit’s inherent streetwear identity with an eye-catching design never before seen by the likes of collectors.