UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, has just launched the Uniqlo U 2019 Spring/Summer collection at its 48 Malaysian Uniqlo stores and through Uniqlo.com.

The full range comprises 54 items for women, 42 for men, and six accessories.

The Christophe Lemaire-led design team at the Uniqlo Paris R&D Centre drew on new materials and advanced technology in exploring and innovating clothing essentials.

This collection is inspired by saturated earth tones countering rich, tinted hues and bold accents. Garment details and silhouettes were simplified to accentuate Uniqlo U’s most ambitious palette to date.

The result is a celebration of colour applied across a canvas of iconic wardrobe essentials, each reconsidered and realised in its purest form, complemented by a redesigned collection logo to offer a new look for Uniqlo U LifeWear.

Crewneck t-shirts with new silhouettes

These items feature fine-quality fabrics and an enhanced silhouette. The lineup comprises 12 vivid colour variations for men, and 13 for women.

New this season are crewneck t-shirts employing soft fabrics and casual boxy silhouettes. For men, these items include six with solid colours, and four with border hues.

There are 10 solid colours for women.

All t-shirts will add sophistication to casual coordination for summer.

Uniqlo U range’s first-ever linen pieces

Uniqlo U is also offering linen shirts for men, the first time this fabric appears in the collection. The soft fabric combines with an attractively straight silhouette to complete a contemporary look.

For women, the lineup incorporates dynamic patterns that complement vibrant seasonal hues. Special patterns feature open collar shirts, shorts, and dresses.

The popular swimwear range offers new designs in green, yellow, and pale pink. The reduction in braided seams ensures incredible comfort, and this swimwear is perfect both for the beach and for exercising.

The range comprises six items, including a bikini and a one-piece swimsuit, in vibrant striking colours.