Designed for comfort

TWENTY years ago, Levi’s® introduced the Levi’s® Engineered Jeans™, an innovative approach to denim that used twisted side seams and a darted yoke to create a more ergonomic fit.

The idea was that, by taking a forward-thinking approach to design, both comfort and freedom of movement could be maximised.

When they launched in 1999, Levi’s® Engineered Jeans™ were a massive success - popular not only for the way they fit, but also for their progressive style - and they’ve been something of a legend for Levi’s® ever since.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of these iconic jeans, Levi’s® Engineered Jeans™ are coming back with a special edition re-issue for Spring/Summer 2019 with a modern twist.

The campaign, entitled “Free to Move”, features Japan’s most transcendent icon, Takuya Kimura who was the original Levi’s® Engineered Jeans ambassador in 1999.

Fast forward 20 years later, Chinese musician, Leah Dou, joins Takuya as the icon for Generation II, to introduce these iconic jeans to a whole new generation.

Known for their confidence and bold sense of personal style, Takuya and Leah starred in the 20th anniversary commercial, dressed in the perfect canvas to express their most authentic selves.

Levi’s® Engineered Jeans™ for him and her

For the 2019 edition, Levi’s® Engineered Jeans™ are all about style, and will come in the popular, more contemporary fits such as the 502™ Regular Taper and 570 Baggy Taper fits for men’s and a fashion forward Loose Jean, Slouchy Taper and Reissue Trucker Jacket for women’s.

As an added bonus, they’ll feature that hidden yet oh-so-comfortable four-way stretch.

These fits allow for a vintage vibe while maintaining a more modern silhouette.

And, inspired by the original garment details, the reissue will feature a red two-horse back patch, inner

pockets printed with the Levi’s® Engineered Jeans™ logo, and a Levi’s® Engineered Jeans™ printed hanger loop.

It’s everything that made the 1999 version so popular, but updated with a contemporary style.