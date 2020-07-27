Designer Kansai Yamamoto dead at 76

JAPANESE fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, considered a pioneer of the country’s industry and known for his work with David Bowie, has died of leukaemia aged 76, his daughter announced on July 27.

“He left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones,“ actress Mirai Yamamoto announced on Instagram.

“In my eyes, my father was not only the electric and energetic soul that the world knew him as but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted, and affectionate,“ she said.