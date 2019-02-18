Discover a hidden gem of clarity in you

EMBRACE the infinite possibilities of treatment to revitalise, regenerate, and restore to reach your skin with Kanebo The Cream. Its magnificently rich, creamy texture melts beneath the hands to satisfy the skin in exquisite comfort. Skin glows serene with subliming clarity. The unprecedented level of clarity begins here.

Also available in Kanebo The Exceptional range are Kanebo The Lotion, an anti-ageing lotion that provides a mellow comfort texture at the first touch, and Kanebo The Emulsion, an anti-ageing emulsion that is formulated with special oil for rich and firming touch and smoothing ingredients.