MAKING its debut in Malaysia, the BOSS x Russell Athletic collection pop-up store was launched in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on April 22, 2021. The launch of the collection was attended by Jane Chuck, Juwei Teoh, Awal Ashaari, Alvin Chong, Meerqeen, Zhen Ning, Phei Yong, DJ Blink, Rubini, Nalisa, Friends of the Brand and media friends. The pop-up brings an immersive experience for those who are looking to explore the intersection of the classic and the unconventional, featuring 3-D mural artwork by local artist Jagung that are inspired by the BOSS x Russell Athletic pink basketball in celebration of innovation and creativity of the collaboration.

The pop-up houses the pieces from the BOSS x Russell Athletic collaboration, featuring several unisex pieces, the collection brings together the best of both worlds, uniting archive inspiration from each to drive change and create something new. The highly anticipated collection fuses BOSS' tailored approach and the innovation designs of Russell Athletic, celebrating the best of both worlds.