Discover radiant and flawless skin

CHOCK-FULL of skin-loving ingredients, the Royal Pine Flawless skincare range is designed to nourish and protect the skin. Founder Lina Ahmad is extremely proud of how well the range has been doing since it was introduced a few years ago.

In regard to the formula and efficacy, Lina says the Royal Pine Flawless skincare range has been getting plenty of love and positive reviews from the brand’s loyal followers. “Users have reported that their skin appears smoother, pores are minimised and blemishes are lightened after a few weeks of usage. The range has active ingredients that helps to smooth and soothe the skin effectively,” adds Lina.

She also reveals that the range is made from natural ingredients and is safe for sensitive skin, making it a great option for a variety of people with different concerns and preferences.

Royal Pine Flawless Solution Cream

Are you in search of a powerful cream to help promote skin smoothness, reduce the appearance of blemishes, and improve skin tone? Look no further than this hydration-packed Royal Pine Flawless Solution Cream that supports skin throughout the day, while providing a healthier glow and more radiant look.

Boosted with the Ultra Calming System using technology from Korea, it helps to soothe and calm the skin via active ingredients of Wintergreen Leaf extract, Salyclic Acid, Sopholiance, MSM and Willow Bark extract. Price: RM75 (30ml).

Royal Pine Flawless CC Cream

This natural booster restores clarity, skin texture and radiance leaving your skin soft and refreshed. The Royal Pine Flawless CC Cream provides your skin with a rich hydrating base with oil control properties to minimise pores and improve dull complexion. It reduces the appearance of fine, dry lines. You can wear it alone or under foundation for more coverage. Price: RM65 (50ml).

Royal Pine Flawless Duo Serum Toner

A two-in-one solution that harnesses the power of natural ingredients to instantly nourish your skin and give it a boost of replenishing hydration, leaving it looking plumped, healthy and glowing. The Royal Pine Flawless Duo Serum Toner is enriched with 2% Niacinamide that brightens and refines skin while active ingredients such as MSM (0.05%) helps to increase elasticity and improve overall skin health. Price: RM75 (70ml).

Royal Pine Flawless Gel Cleanser

Cleanse your skin with this low acidity cleanser that also keeps your skin hydrated. Formulated using the latest technology, the Royal Pine Flawless Gel Cleanser has a gel-like texture and is rich in natural ingredients such as coconut and corn as well as active ingredients such as MSM (0.05%). This gentle cleanser is effective in thoroughly cleansing deep into your skin while maintaining the skin’s natural barrier, helps in managing excess sebum and oil control, making it suitable for those with acne-prone and sensitive skin. Price: RM55 (130ml).

The Royal Pine Flawless Solution Cream, CC Cream, Duo Serum Toner and Gel Cleanser are available online at www.alyla.my , at Health Lane Family Pharmacy stores and via authorised agents nationwide.