THE SECRET to beautiful hair is ongoing care.

A customised routine with luxurious products helps you achieve your hair goals and turn a beauty routine into moments of indulgence in the comfort of your shower.

French luxury hair care brand Kérastase recently celebrated the grand opening of its first ever retail kiosk in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, and the first of its kind in the whole of South East Asia.

Simply pop by anytime at the kiosk for a complimentary personalised hair diagnosis with no appointment necessary or to browse and shop the complete Kérastase range under one roof.

Kérastase’s five-minute professional hair diagnosis will allow you to better understand the unique nature of your hair.

Whether it is unruly and dry, or brittle and breaks easily, Kérastase has every possible hair care adapted to your corresponding needs.

Get to know the brand’s curated selection of products cherished and sought after by hairdressers and stylists.

From nutrition to regeneration, Kérastase has hair care regimens for every hair type and concern, such as the Chronologiste that sublimates all hair types from scalp to ends, Discipline which contains

the highest Pro-Keratin concentration among the range, or Resistance to restore the hair strength and solidity.

Kérastase also recommends using a three-step regimen of cleanse, treat and prime to ensure hair of its ideal health.

For more information, visit www.kerastase.com.my.