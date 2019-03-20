Dive into deep hydration

FRESH is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its beloved Rose Hydrating Skincare Collection: Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner. Leading the liquid skincare trend of watery formulas with serious, hard-working benefits, Fresh developed an alcohol-free toner for all skin types that increases hydration by 46% for six hours after application.

It is also scientifically proven to increase hydration in the deeper layers of the skin (it hydrates to a depth of 500 micrometres as opposed to the usual hydration measurements of 10-20 micrometres). Infused with real rose petals, this gentle formula cleanses skin of pollution particles and surface debris while softening and refining pores. The result is smooth, supple, nourished skin that is perfectly primed for the rest of your hydrating ritual.