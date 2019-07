THE history of Seiko Prospex diving watches is a storied legacy waiting to be told, dedicating its entire range to professional athletes and adventurers.

Since the inception of the first Japanese-made waterproof 150m diving watch in 1965, Seiko has continued to innovate and improve its performance for the better, and the result as seen today, Prospex dive watches have remained highly sought-after in the diving industry.

This year, Seiko is launching the sale of the Prospex limited-edition SRPD45K1 model, with only 1,800 available pieces exclusively sold in Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.

Upon first look, the timepiece’s emerald green colourway is reminiscent of Japan, Okinawa’s specialty “Sea Grape” that conjures a sense of the refreshing ocean. Its stainless steel “abalone” case with a diameter of 45mm is one of the most symbolic of Seiko’s design, shaped like a wine barrel with thick round bezel with studs on the side.

Underneath the tempered glass surface and screwed-down crown, the watch is equipped with 4R36 movement with water resistance up to 200 metres.

Additionally, a date and day display with a magnified window is positioned at the 3 o’clock aperture, and minute and hour markers enhanced with contrasting colours to ensure maximum visibility and readability under the sea.

Seiko Prospex SRPD45K1 professional diving watch is available in Seiko boutiques, City Chain and special authorised dealers in Malaysia.