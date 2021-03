Kim May Chee, more fondly known as Kim among loved ones, is an entrepreneur and a businesswoman. More specifically, she is the owner of COCOdry, the first blow dry bar in the country that aims to empower women to feel more confident about themselves through salon treatments.

Since establishing its footing last year, COCOdry has gone on to serve and inspire individuals from all across the country.

In this interview, she speaks about the steps she took, hurdles she has faced and lessons she learnt along the way while building her very own company at the age of 26.

Taking daring risks

In the world of business, entrepreneurs are always encouraged to take risks in order to grow their companies. Having said that, there is an unspoken rule that every entrepreneur lives by – that the pros to every part of their business decisions must always outweigh the cons. In Kim’s case however, she had more to lose, considering the limited experience she had in running a business.

“I had so much that I had to figure out along the way, such as raising funds, getting the right partners, hiring the right team and so much more! It was scary particularly after realising that my next paycheque is not guaranteed, and that I may even lose all my savings,” said the Penang native animatedly.

Nevertheless, Kim believed in her vision, and refused to back down despite the many doubts she faced from clients and sponsors alike. After a year of research in the field, Kim flew to the United Kingdom to speak with three blow dry bar owners to understand their success. More specifically, to understand how she could emulate their working principles into an Asian community like Malaysia.

“After a year of research, I found that there was a gap in the Malaysian market. In fact, there were many issues faced by customers while visiting regular salons.” Hence, this gave Kim an opportunity to explore and embark into an uncharted area in the Malaysian beauty industry.

“I wanted to start a business that resonates with the values that I believe in – women empowerment, community building and sustainability. Sometimes, it’s the smallest change that will bring upon big impact. Being able to impart those values by creating a new category in the Malaysian beauty industry is quite rewarding.”

Adapting to uncertain circumstances

Like any other company in the past year, COCOdry was faced with the harsh circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak caused a huge decline in the company’s sales and revenue. Instead of wallowing in despair, Kim saw this as an opportunity for growth.

“Our team focused on improving our online presence by sharing content that matters to our customers. We posted countless videos, ranging from seasonal messages to hair tutorials. Simple yet important short clips that could spread positivity and joy. We also went on to launch our COCOdry e-Commerce in early April, selling natural hair products and treatment. The response was great.”

Before she knew it, the pandemic accelerated both the company’s digital transformation growth and cash flow.

Inspiring women

When asked about her future aspirations, Kim shared her hopes to serve and inspire customers from international shores. As for herself, she aims to continue building her business empire in hopes that it will inspire other women to achieve their dreams.

Kim encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their gut and surround themselves with supportive company.

“Just do it and figure it out along the way. You don’t need to have the answers to everything. Take a risk – it can really pay off and open doors. Most importantly, talk to people, validate your ideas, surround yourself with people who are supportive and who believe in you!”