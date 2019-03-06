Elegance is an attitude

Aaron Kwok spoke to the Malaysian media during a group interview to promote the Longines HydroConquest collection in Singapore.

On the new Longines HydroConquest collection

As a watch lover, I really appreciate the bezel’s ceramic insert. These watches have a sporty silhouette and an elegant style, making them suitable for daily wear and

appropriate for all occasions. The new HydroConquest models’ fresh look complements all attire.

On being a Longines ambassador

I have been a Longines ambassador for 14 years now. We do share the same values.

I guess being a Longines ambassador has brought me good luck. The first year (2005) I became an ambassador, I won the Golden Horse Awards for best actor.

On fatherhood

Being an actor and a father are two different roles. I enjoy being a father to my daughter. I am more motivated to work hard and I strive to be a good role model for her.

I come from a family of five siblings. I am grateful to my parents for bringing us up. I would like to have more children, but not as many as my parents. Maybe four kids. But I will need to discuss with my wife (Moka is now pregnant with their second child).

On his next movie

I am not working on any new movie at the moment. I am still looking for the right script, the right character. I want to continously challenge myself.

I want to give myself the chance to expand and develop my personality by playing different characters.

On his world concert tour

I have been busy preparing for my world tour (it kicked off in Guangzhou last November).

I aim to do 100 shows in two years. That’s my target. I hope to perform for my fans around the world.