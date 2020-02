TOUS, the Spanish fine jewellery and accessory brand, recently opened its first new concept flagship store in Kuala Lumpur.

The origin of Tous dates back to 1920 when husband-wife team Salvador Tous Blavi and Teresa Ponsa Mas founded the brand, which they handed down to their son Salvador Tous Ponsa and his children, with a mission to expand its presence internationally.

Over the years Tous has enlisted celebrities such as Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow and most recently Emma Roberts to front its campaigns.

Today, the brand is most recognised for its iconic emblem of a bear cub, which can be seen in gold and silver pendants, earrings, rings and bracelets, in which some are encrusted with precious gemstones while others are kept bare for understated elegance.

Celebrating Tous’ 100th anniversary, Tous continues to strengthen its global presence with the opening of its first international new concept flagship store outside of its home country.

The store touts itself as the first-of-its-kind experiential jewellery retail space in Malaysia, allowing customers to be a part of a unique retail experience.

Habib Group executive chairman Datuk Meer Habib shared: “It happened a year ago when we were approached by Tous [which had] a keen interest to market the Spanish brand in Malaysia.

“Tous is a family business that spans over three generations, and is currently helmed by the founders’ four granddaughters, overseeing each department of the heritage brand.

“During our visit to Barcelona, [my wife] Zarida [who is also managing director of Pandora Malaysia] and I were lucky to have witnessed their craft and creativity being reinforced by state-of-the-art technology to achieve impeccable finishings in all of their products.

“We were incredibly impressed, seeing that we ourselves are well-experienced in examining the manufacture of jewellery from all over the world, and Tous is one of the best that we’ve seen.

“Tous at that time was in the midst of launching its brand new concept flagship store in Barcelona to test the waters. I eagerly requested they extend the same idea here in Malaysia ...

“As a result, this flagship store in Suria KLCC is a testament to the commitment between Habib Group and Tous.”

The store’s concept matches the brand’s DNA and jewellery design. It seeks to express fondness and desire even in the smallest details, through innovative features and fixtures.

The Tous flagship store also offers more than just fine jewellery, including handbags, small leather accessories, timepieces and perfumes.