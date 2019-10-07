Experience morning glow

GET your glow on with Jurlique’s new Moisture Plus Rare range.

Harnessing the hydrating superpower of the exclusive Jurlique Rose, the new collection will rehydrate your complexion and replenish moisture levels for 24 hours, giving your skin a natural radiance all day.

The glow squad includes Moisture Plus Rare Rose Serum 30ml, Moisture Plus Rare Rose Lotion 50ml, Moisture Plus Rare Rose Gel-Cream 50ml and Moisture Plus Rare Rose Cream 50ml.

All four products feature the extract from Jurlique’s unique proprietary rose, specially bred for Jurlique by award-winning growers in South Australia.

The precious Jurlique Rose extract is encapsulated deep into the core of a natural microcapsule delivery system to deliver clinically-proven 24-hour hydration for the first time.