Amid the pandemic, people want something fun and playful – a fantasy we can turn to in order to escape everyday reality, even if it is only fleeting.

Makeup is able to provide that magic. Some find it therapeutic, others are obsessed with it.

Here are five new and emerging makeup brands that are having a moment right now with buzzy new launches.

1. Bonafide Cosmetics

Born out of the passion to break stereotypical beauty standards, co-founders Farhana Syed and Beboshini Unni launched Bonafide Cosmetics in May in hopes of redefining what “beautiful” means.

“We want to provide an opportunity for all women, regardless of their skin colour or body type, with quality products that are not only in trend but also affordable.”

Its debut lip matte collection dubbed Partners In Crime marks the brand’s first step into the Malaysian cosmetic scene with three versatile shades that complement all skin tones.

Its lightweight formula is infused with argan oil, coconut oil and honey for their nourishing and moisturising factors to treat cracked lips, leaving it smooth and hydrated.

2. Glogasm

“Swipe, blend and go,” said Khaliesha, who founded Glogasm as a solution to her hectic lifestyle while she juggles her activities and her role as a mother.

“I wanted to set Glogasm apart from (the rest), and I chose to introduce cream blush as our first product and not a powder blush or lipstick. To achieve a natural look, a cream texture is by far the closest match in enhancing healthy flushed cheeks,” she added.

The Glogasm Blush Paint features two wearable shades that have a weightless whipped cream texture with a blendable formula and can be doubled up as an eyeshadow and lip stain.

3. BeauTyra

When 22-year-old content creator Tyra Kamaruzzaman launched her namesake brand in 2018 with its Born To Blush powder blusher, the collection sold out within minutes during its first release.

Since then, the brand has expanded its cosmetic range, including the Mesmereyes Palette, Pillow Lip and most recently, The Baddie Collection, inspired by the brave, the bold and the beautiful.

The Baddie Collection features four nude shades of creamy matte lipsticks that glide on the lips like butter.

4. IrisA Cosmetics

Founded by sisters Iman and Irisa after being inspired by their mother’s natural skincare brand, they decided to profess their love for makeup, focusing on quality formulation – paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free.

IrisA Cosmetics is all about the kind of beauty that makes you feel good. Its collection of makeup draws attention to your eyes with its single eyeshadows and allows you to pout better with its lipsticks, while its highlighter accentuates highpoints of the cheekbones with blinding light.

5. Faery Beauty

Founded by beauty content creator Tyha Abdullah, Faery Beauty began with a driving force to make dreams and wishes come true. It draws inspiration from the idea of “desire” to bring us something different and out of the ordinary. Despite its minimalist aesthetic, Tyha believes that a little goes a long way.

Faery Beauty introduced its debut Soft Velvet Lip Cream collection this year with four romantic shades that blend like a dream. Its highly pigmented and long-lasting formula is airy and weightless on the skin.