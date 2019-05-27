Fair and flawless

GLUTATHIONE has long been consumed orally as an antioxidant-rich skin lightening supplement and the main ingredient for whitening injections.

For the first time ever, beauty fans can now skip the pills and needles as Dr. Wu’s Glutalight Whitening System pioneers in

the utilisation of Glutathione as a skincare ingredient, adopting an advanced patented Japanese tech-nology to develop an extremely stable yet effective form for direct application.

Formulated with advanced ingredients, AA2G (Ascorbyl Glucoside), Hyalo-Oligo, Silybum Marianum extract, Vitamin B3, B5 and B6, this new range is the ultimate all-round whitening powerhouse.

Extensive research done by Dr. Wu labs indicate that to achieve a porcelain-like skin, a skincare has to be multi-faceted to target various pre-existing skin conditions and perform various functions simultaneously.

Firstly, it needs to protect the skin from the damages of UV radiation and harmful free radicals.

These are the main culprits in the degeneration and darkening of the skin. It also needs to be able to suppress the skin from producing too much melanin.

Melanin is responsible for the intensity of colour on a person’s skin - the more melanin, the darker the skin colour.

Thirdly, it needs to help the skin reverse existing damage, pigmentations and dark spots caused by UV damage on the skin.

And lastly, a good skin lightening product needs to also deeply hydrate the skin to keep it supple and plump throughout the lightening process for a well-rounded beautifying effect.

Under this premise, Dr. Wu’s Glutalight Whitening System was formulated to create the ultimate all-rounder whitening product with Glutathione as its star ingredient.

Applied directly onto the skin, Glutathione works to protect the skin from UV damage while suppressing the production of skin-darkening melanin. Working alongside with other key ingredients like AA2G (Ascorbyl Glucoside), for prolonged suppression of melanin production; Hyalo-Oligo, a stabilised, small molecule version of the regular hyaluronic acid enables it to quickly pass through skin cells for long lasting and effective hydrating effect; Silybum Marianum extract, derived from the milk thistle plant, to protect against oxidative damage to the skin; Vitamin B3 to lighten dark spots and pigmentation; and Vitamin B5 and B6 and micro molecule Hyaluronic Acid to soothe inflammation and moisturise the skin; Dr. Wu’s Glutalight Whitening System certainly packs a punch by delivering whitening on every level.

“With Dr Wu. Glutalight Intensive Whitening Serum, you can achieve a fairer skin that is radiant, moisturised, supple and resilient, in just one product. As with all other Dr. Wu products, we pride ourselves in formulating outstanding skincare with high concentrations of top-quality active ingredients to bring you effective and noticeable results in a much shorter time.

“Glutalight products do not contain any sensitising or photosensitive ingredients or alcohol, making it gentle enough for sensitive and post-treatment skin. Flawless porcelain skin is not only exclusive to celebrities. You, too, can achieve the same from the comforts of home,” said Dr Ying Chin Wu, Brand Founder of Dr Wu and Clinical Professor of National Taiwan University Hospital.

Present at the launch were Sam Wong, General Manager of Vast Diversified, exclusive distributor for Dr. Wu in Malaysia, Chloe Lim, Category Management & Product Development Director of Sasa Malaysia, Eric Wu, Chairman & CEO of Dr. Wu and artiste Tong Bing Yu.

The all-new Dr. Wu Glutalight Whitening System range consists of Dr. Wu Glutalight Intensive Whitening Essence Toner, Intensive Whitening Lotion, Intensive Whitening Serum and Whitening Eye Serum.