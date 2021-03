SOMEWHERE between the Japanese aesthetic concept of wabi-sabi, that appreciates the beauty of imperfection, and the famous hygge so dear to Scandinavians where cosy functionality meets minimalism, is the homegrown menswear brand, Placement.

Founder Joshua Tan’s sartorial eye for Japanese simplicity and sleek Scandinavian fashion blends the two movements that share many similarities, including neutral tones, practical designs and most of all, comfort.

“It is quite difficult to find independent clothing stores for men in Penang. We are known for our street food but when it comes to fashion, we have very few choices other than the handful of fast-fashion brands we know of, and so I thought why not start a brand and really pour my heart and soul into it?

“I knew what I wanted from the very beginning – clothing designed to last beyond the seasons. I started doing research and I found out that Japanese contemporary culture and their dedication towards craftsmanship are of the highest standards in everything they do.

“However, I wouldn’t categorise myself as a fashion designer because I did not graduate from a fashion school but I also can’t deny my love for fashion. I think the role of a designer has so much influence in educating a wider audience from within and beyond the fashion scene about fast-fashion.”

Placement transforms the nature of effortless and timeless design with utility iteration to bring functional details to the forefront of menswear, where activewear meets business attire and as Tan explained: “Each collection is carefully placed with purposeful details made for the everyday lifestyle.”

Who do you design for?

The clothes are designed with free size in mind because I strongly believe that everyone is beautiful and unique in their own way, which is why regardless of your physique, we’ve got you covered. Different body shapes will present each of the designs in different ways.

Placement also embraces the idea of modern living and attitude, the desire to evolve by combining and improving the elements of functionality, modernity and playfulness through the clothing.

What is your idea of modernity, and how does it play out in your creative process?

The fundamental idea of modernity is evident in the form and function of every object, and I apply the same elements in my designs. However, it is difficult to grasp these elements without understanding how they work individually and how they complement each other together.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

Placement draws its influence from Scandinavian aesthetics. Other than that, I love reading Japanese interior and fashion magazines, most notably Popeye – a monthly men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine with its tagline “Magazine for City Boys”. It has definitely influenced my idea of fashion and the way I design.

It’s also the reason I find myself pulling towards Japanese culture, architecture and interior design, and the tendency to translate their aesthetic norms when creating the ultimate modern wardrobe that will transcend time and season at Placement.

How do Japanese aesthetic cues serve as inspiration to you?

In traditional Japanese aesthetics, wabi-sabi is a world view centred on the acceptance of transience and imperfection. The aesthetic is sometimes described as one of appreciating the beauty that is “imperfect, impermanent and incomplete” in nature. I believe that in every object, there are perfect imperfections, in other ways, there is no total beauty or total ugly.

Talk us through the collections.

We focus on bringing the essentials to build the modern wardrobe through our approach in craftsmanship which you would be able to see even in the finest details of the garments.

‘Buy better, keep forever’, is what I always say because quality is really our essence. From the fabrics or buttons chosen to the customer experience and everything in between, everything matters in the way we work, care and create to make sure that each piece of clothing would last beyond the season.