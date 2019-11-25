Fashion’s new world order

AS THE popular saying goes: “Teamwork makes the dream work.” And that statement certainly holds true when it comes to the fashion industry.

As the Malaysian Official Designer Association (MODA) celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, it’s worth looking back at the non-profit organisation’s efforts to support the Malaysian fashion industry, through creative influence and collaboration, and the inclusion of creative businesses and professionals.

New MODA president Melinda Looi sits down to explain how she and her team of appointed members will prove themselves to be instrumental in taking the organisation forward, amidst the increasingly volatile global fashion climate.

How were you elected the president of MODA?

“Gillian Hung, who has been president for the past 13 years, asked if I would like to take over MODA due to the fact that she was very busy [travelling for work].

“In between making the decision, we were also contemplating if we should continue with MODA, or completely shut down the association.

“But as [it is] the longest-running fashion establishment in Malaysia, many of us in MODA are not willing to just let it go.

“It has groomed us so much to be the industry professionals we are today, so I agreed to [take over] the role [in December 2018].”

What is the new mission and vision of the new MODA?

“MODA in the past has always been about unity and togetherness. Now, the new MODA wants to champion inclusivity by not just involving fashion designers as its members, but also embracing other creative professionals: hairstylists, makeup artists, stage designers, PR agents, modelling agencies, marketers, merchandisers, media advisors and even students in the fashion industry.

“As much as we can provide networking opportunities and insights, we also want to collaborate and work closely with them, now more than ever to grow together as we move forward.

“I also want the members to be active and passionate in doing what they believe in, which essentially benefits the association, for others and for themselves.”

How does the organisation’s order of structure work?

“Instead of just having a few people working together, the committees are separated into four divisions for clarity to ensure that we tackle every single aspect of fashion as much as we possibly can.

“[These divisions] are Education & Training, Business Development & Trade, Marketing & Communications, and Members Affairs & Institution Relations. Within these divisions, the respective team will assist in cohesive brand development.

“Also, as a non-profit organisation, we’re always looking for sponsors to help us grow and make this journey better, while we continue to strengthen and push Malaysian fashion to the global fashion audience.

How does the education aspect come into play?

“Education plays a crucial role for not just students but even for professionals. We want to bring in industry experts. For example, maybe a couturier from Paris, or even a make-up artist from Japan, to educate the creative people through workshops and seminars for minimum fees under the MODA membership programme.

“We would also love to reach out to universities and colleges to further expand the students’ knowledge so that they are well-equipped with the right skills to grow.”

Winning the Malaysia Young Designer Award in 1995 helped you to gain a foothold in the fashion industry. Are you planning to pay tribute to the competition?

“Absolutely, because that was how I kickstarted my career. Unfortunately, MODA [has not had that award competition] for the past few years which is a shame, because it really is a great stepping stone for young fashion designers to find continuous success.

“What I have planned for the [future] competition would be slightly more complex compared to what I experienced in 1995. Back then, we didn’t have social media or the internet per se, so there was a lot of hard work. At the same time, there were so many criteria that we had to fulfil, which made it even harder.”

How do you perceive changes in the current fashion landscape in Malaysia?

“It has definitely grown tremendously, particularly in the modest fashion category. I can see a lot of very talented young designers, but I think they’re growing too fast.

“Many of them are very lucky to have financial support from their families; however, they’re lack the business acumen to sustain their brand in the long run. It may rise incredibly fast, but [can] also fall very fast if done wrongly.

“To establish a brand is easy, but to sustain it is tough. Until today, I’m still learning everything that has to do with fashion and the business of fashion.

“Every day there is something new happening, fashion is incoming and outgoing, ongoing and so on; it’s ever-changing.”

How do you recognise a promising young fashion designer?

“I believe through the Malaysia Young Designer Award competition, we would be able to truly find the next trailblazing fashion designer.

“Hence, we want to mould the competition in a very serious manner, through intensive judging and assessments; it’s no longer just about groundbreaking, awe-inspiring designs, but really is about the technical know-how, including pattern-making, cutting and sewing skills.

“It includes how strong are your presentation skills and your public speaking skills, especially when you’re under immense pressure.”