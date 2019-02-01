Festive red

WITH Chinese New Year approaching, Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo ushers in the festive season with a new limited-edition capsule collection of accessories, leather goods, shoes and silks.

Capturing the warmth of the spring season ahead, Ferragamo went hog wild in its Chinese New Year campaign, quite literally, featuring lovable piglet named “Lyli” to signify the arrival of the year of the pig.

The brand’s quintessential floral blossoms made an expected appearance; like the unique floral print “Auspicious Pig” foulard in bright red is adorned with a playful gold pig which took the centre stage surrounded by eight other piglets are signs of wealth, fortune and prosperity. Complete with vibrant colours and luxurious finishes.

Calfskin bags, shoes, belts and bracelets feature the iconic “Vara” bow or the “Gancini” ornament, some of which are embellished with contrasting gold studs, and others covered with red studs in spelling ‘Ferragamo’.