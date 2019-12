LOUIS VUITTON’S store in The Gardens Mall has been given a tres chic makeover after nearly a decade since its opening in 2010. The smashing new facelift offers a refreshed and rejuvenated look, aiming not merely to reflect a modern, inviting ambience with touches of authentic local elements, but also to create shopping experience within.

Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 2019 womenswear (left) and menswear collection.

1. Autumn/Winter 2019 collection Louis Vuitton womenswear’s artistic director Nicholas Ghesquière transposed inspirations from the Centre Pompidou, Beaubourg, Les Halles, Place des Innocents to the converging epicentre at Louis Vuitton, “a House of multiple expressions,” he described. He sees fashion as equivalent to monumental architecture; just as the Centre Pompidou was created, with all the functional elements on the outside, the better to dress the inside. The womenswear collection, featuring “Refinery” sweater, “Carcass” dress, a graphic juxtaposition on the new “Monogram LV Pop” shawl and the understated shape of the “LV Arch” bag are impressions of sartorial. Elsewhere, Virgil Abloh’s appointment as Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director triumphs the industry’s assumptions. They thought it would be strictly streetwear but Abloh’s ambition was to perceive streetwear through the ingenious lens of luxury fashion. In his sophomore menswear collection, he elevated ordinary wardrobe staples from the garments of boyhood outgrown into silhouettes of adolescence. For instance, sophisticated layers of fluid yet tailored suiting, new takes on prints such as tie-dye, rococo-esque pattern, comical illustration, the American flag, and most notably, a houndstooth print which appears to be miniaturised maps of Africa.

Staples Edition by Virgil Abloh.

Staples Edition by Virgil Abloh.

2. Staples Edition by Virgil Abloh

A new menswear line introduced by Virgil Abloh for an everyday wardrobe staples, features essential garments and accessories that form the foundation of a man’s dress components. The standalone collection is identified through its intentional design language - such as a metal staple embossed with Louis Vuitton logo that is pinned onto the garment, a triangular leather tab that adorns the seams, a carabiner label tag that serves as a visual manual on how to fold the garment, and in tailoring, a single button stitched in the letter ‘LV’.

Louis Vuitton x Jonas Wood.

Louis Vuitton x Jonas Wood.

3. Louis Vuitton x Jonas Wood

After previous textile collaborations with creatives Alex Israel, Sol LeWitt, James Rosenquist, Richard Prince, Yayo Kusama and others, LV teams up with American contemporary artist Jonas Wood to create a series of graphic shawls, carres and stoles in wool, silks and cotton this season. The 11-piece collection is adorned with his whimsical interpretation of the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram and his signature motifs.

Les Colognes.

4. Les Colognes

Crafted by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, Louis Vuitton unveils its first-ever unisex fragrance line - Les Colognes - consisting of three perfumes: Sun Song, Cactus Garden and Afternoon Swim. The collection reflects the colours of summer and of endless summer nights with notes of a flower, a plant or a fruit. Sun Song elevates the very charming orange blossom, Cactus Garden invites mate, that singular, exotic tea into a perfume that’s like lounging on an exotic patio. Afternoon Swim encapsulates the orange, with immense freshness that’s like plunging into an ocean as the waves wash over the skin on hot summer days.

Objets Nomades.