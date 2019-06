THERE’S no such thing as too many flowers, even in Spring.

Borneo-based fashion label Wynka celebrates femininity and elegance through the delicate interpretation of flowers in its latest ready-to-wear 2019 “Garden” collection.

At the core of the unapologetically feminine collection, Wynka lets mother nature take its course to express colours and the emotions of flowers as they blossom into life.

Imagine taking a stroll in a garden filled with a plethora of flowers, each beautiful plant grows and blooms in its own unique way and through different stages of growth. Some species such as orchids live for several weeks, whereas others like morning glory only live less than a day.

However short-lived they may be, flowers bring vibrancy and invigorating scents to life.

Wynka’s poetic take on flowers is being examined closely with a unique eye, further unearthing its delicate beauty to telltale beyond its intrinsic romantic nature, and reveal multifaceted elements of womanhood.

Inspired by women to celebrate women, the brand believes fashion is synonymous to art, created to praise the heavenly bodies of women and perceived as outward expressions of our intangible emotions.

Hence, the quintessential Wynka woman wears grace and romance as sleeves, perfection is her silhouette; she wears confidence as a crown on her head, she wears boldness not just as a colour option but an attitude. She wears Wynka.

The collection is brought to life through an expressive mix of floral prints and embroideries juxtaposed across the dresses, blazers, shorts and pants in all ways radiantly lovely, and by using chiffon, lace and silk to reference the delicate and fragileness of flowers.

Each design elevates the other and its neutral and feminine hues tie the collection together with vibrant pops of lively colours.

Wynka ready-to-wear 2019 “Garden” collection is available at wynka.com.my.