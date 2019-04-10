You are what you eat

This year has been quite an egg-citing year. In January, a photo of an egg posted by the Instagram account @world_record_egg triumphantly emerged victorious in a viral effort to earn the title of the world’s most liked image on Instagram (53.4 million), beating former record holder Kylie Jenner (18.7 million).

Then in March, 17-year-old Australian teenager known as “Egg Boy” - Will Connolly smashed an egg over Australian far-right senator Fraser Anning’s head in a protest against bigotry has become a viral sensation and hailed as a hero. Connolly has even been honoured into a mural at his hometown in Melbourne.

Elsewhere in the beauty industry with Easter just around the corner, we’re beginning to witness some of the most creative Easter egg creations starting with cosmetic brand Makeup Revolution’s six irresistibly cute egg-shaped makeup palettes.

With all the egg-craze recently, homegrown skincare brand By Eggs coincidently surfaced on my social media feed; reeling me in towards its whimsical and quirky packaging, but later to my knowledge, the brand has got nothing to do with eggs.

Co-founded by Michelle Tan and Quinnie Chong in 2017, Tan reveals: “We thought that nothing is cuter than eggs and as a staple food, we can find eggs in grocery stores and supermarkets.

“The name itself sounds witty and catchy, it also reflects the idea of going back to the basics despite not using eggs in our skincare products.”

By Eggs ethos is to make skincare fun by serving up a variety of delectable products which Tan and Chong have dubbed quite literally and figuratively as - ‘food for the skin’. Naturally, its food-inspired products are infused with mouth-watering ingredients including tropical fruits and botanical plants like banana, peppermint and many others.

The duo began their R&D using high-quality food ingredients to nourish the skin, similar to the idea of how we feed our bodies with nutritious food.

They even went one step further in a conscious effort to strengthen its food derived skincare products with adorable yet brilliant packaging that make sense; almost into forms of collectables that would appeal to major beauty enthusiasts.

Featuring milk cleanser shaped in a milk carton, face toner bottled up like a juice, moisturiser packaged like a jar of fruit jam and clay mask depicted in the form of the classic ice-cream cup we are familiar of.

Chong shares: “Given the hot and humid climate we’re living in, as Malaysians, we know what products work best for us. Hence, we’ve decided to tackle more specific and localised skin types: combination to acne prone, and dry to normal, which could be slightly different from the Western counterparts or East Asian counterparts like South Korea.”