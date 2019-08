MADE from 100% organic plant extracts and without harsh chemicals the Eversoft Micellar Cleansing Water removes all types of makeup, sunblock, oil and skin impurities without scrubbing. It reaches impurities that clog pores while it tones and moisturises with the organic plant extracts without the need for a rinse off.

The ingredients that are gentle and natural leaves skin feeling refreshed, rehydrated and does not sting the eyes. As hydration is an integral part of skincare no matter what your skin type is, the Bio-Hyaluronic acid in the cleansing water works wonders in retaining skin moisture and preventing water loss.

Available in three variants, the new Eversoft Micellar Cleansing Water does not contain paraben, SLES/SLS, propylene glycol, phthalates, fragrance, alcohol, mineral oil and colourant, making it ideal for all skin types.