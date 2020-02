ESTABLISHED by Paul and Charles Schwartz in 1946, Aetrex is known for its foot scanning technology and orthotics.

In order to provide a range of footwear for consumers with comfort or wellness concerns, the brand’s technology, known as the AlbertScanner, helps to collect data of the pressure points from the feet which lead to the new Aetrex 3D Printed Custom Orthotics.

While Aetrex’s objective is fueled by the unwavering dedication to keep people feeling great on their feet, it has launched footwear that incorporates advanced comfort technologies while also providing the support, alignment, and style that people want.

Being on trend, while ensuring consumers’ comfort, the Aetrex Spring Summer 2020 Collection is now available at Res.Toe.Run stores nationwide and selected Isetan, Parkson, and Robinsons departmental stores.