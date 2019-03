WE are shifting our sartorial gaze to London to continue our investigative series to help you understand fashion a little better by talking to the designer behind Self-Portrait.

He is Penang-born Han Chong, listed as one of 500 People Shaping the Global Fashion Industry for two consecutive years (2017 and 2018) by Business of Fashion (BoF), who has found global success with his contemporary luxury label.

In 2016, Self-Portrait was nominated by British Fashion Council for the British Emerging Talent Award. His dresses are worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Michelle Obama to British royalties Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - it’s a testament to the brand’s success.

Fashion plays a role in shaping our identity in how we want to present ourselves to the world.

The reputation of superficiality is something most modern fashion brands are trying to break away from.

They are redefining the standards of beauty and dresses to be more inclusive.

The fashion industry is overwhelmed by the abundance of talent graduating from fashion schools, so where do fashion students fit in this widespread landscape?

Because having impeccable pattern making skills just won’t make the cut, networking however, is equally important.

But then again, an internship isn’t about proving how good you are at your job, it’s about how good you want to be. Chong explains: “Internships offer you the chance to try your hands at different aspects of the industry to find out what works best for you.

“As an intern, you’re still learning, so take your time to develop and hone your skills, others will begin to take notice and you’ll receive more opportunities from there.

“An education in fashion gives you a textbook understanding of the industry.

“It also helps you make the connections and perhaps offer you access to sponsorship and mentorship schemes.”

Back in November 2018, Han Chong announced a five-year “The Self-Portrait Scholarship” programme of £27,780 to five students who enrol in the first year of the MA fashion course at Central Saint Martins (CSM) - one each year until 2023 starting in 2019.

As a CSM alumnus himself, he emphasised his keen interest to champion young talents while always on the lookout on what the youthquake has to offer: “I understand the support young designers need to build a brand that can stand the test of time and am passionate about supporting the talent of tomorrow.

“Having worked in various positions within the industry, I’ve been able to gain an understanding of what it takes to run a fashion business. You can’t be solely creative, it’s important to develop your business capabilities in order to grow a commercially viable brand.

“We’ve assembled a panel of six judges, each specialising in a sector of the business.

“We’ll be looking for students who demonstrate outstanding performance in the fashion design and creativity, as well as budding interest in business operations within the industry.”

Chong joins Donatella Versace, Stella McCartney and Mick Jagger in memory of his late partner L’Wren Scott, who all have previously launched scholarship programmes for students at CSM.

Truly there’s no better way to celebrate the brand’s five-year anniversary than providing comprehensive financial support to foster the fashion brilliance of tomorrow.

At the same time, the scholarship is a meaningful gesture to pay tribute to the global fashion industry. 2018 also marked a milestone for Self-Portrait with the opening of its flagship store in Mayfair, London.

Spring/Summer 2019

“I’ve always been intrigued by the idea of a self-portrait as a form of personal expression.

“The name was a play on the modern and traditional. Historically, artists have always painted self-portaits; today, we have the selfie culture as a reinterpretation of the classic self-portrait,” says Chong on how the brand name came about.

In his Spring/Summer 2019 collection with the basis strongly rooted in the decadence of the 1960s, we see the multi-dimensional Self-Portrait woman at ease, socially exhibiting charismastic charms and confidence.

Essentially, the collection captures the portrait of a woman that offers an analysis far beyond the superficial. In other words, the collection captures a certain moment.

Although her wardrobe has lately been built around a metropolitan lifestyle, now, there is a sun-kissed, freer element in place in favour of something more cosmopolitan and jet-setter ready.

Strong character and individuality are at the core of the collection.

Chong shares: “Strong women inspire me. My design progress usually begins by taking a little bit from each of these women to build a character for the Self-Portrait girl.

“I’m also active on social media, managing @mrselfportrait personally. You can have an honest relationship through social media, customers give me so much feedback in the comments and it has an impact on how I design.”

Floral and geometric prints blend together with crochet and lace, diaphanous fabric as light as the Balearic breeze flows with the nonchalant movement of the body.

Caftans feature adjustable cinching; such pieces may be worn loose and billowy in a histrionic manner or tightened for a more formal appearance.

Textured knits play with textile lurex, while lightweight viscose jacquards wrap and tuck around the body give way to bare shoulders for a sultry look.

There is a distinct variety of garments catering to the ever-expanding Self-Portrait world.

“I want to empower women through the brand. I am determined to make pieces that women can wear and feel they could achieve anything,” Chong added.