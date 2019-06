A concoction of sophistication, intelligence and confidence, Romano’s two new scents are for men with a hypnotic gaze and a magnetic presence.

Offering a profound fragrance experience, Romano Picco and Romano Giovane are the true urban gentleman’s choice.

Both are long-lasting versatile scents that blends well for each and every occasion; appropriate for a lazy day at home as well as a black-tie event.

The combination of elements in each of these variants are not only sophisticated but also energetic and suave.